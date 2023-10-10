 MP: Man Arrested With ₹12 Lakh Hawala Cash From Jabalpur Station, Cops Probe Links With Election
This is the first major action related to hawala after the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in the state and the police are investigating the matter linking it with assembly elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested with Rs 12 lakh cash said to be part of hawala transactions at Jabalpur railway station on Tuesday. Jabalpur Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed him while conducting check drive at the platform. This is the first major action related to hawala after the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in the state and the police are investigating the matter to check if it has any connection with the upcoming assembly elections. 

The RPF has informed the Income-tax department about the case.

Senior divisional security commissioner Arun Tripathi said that the amount was recovered from a man at Jabalpur Railway Station during checking at the station in view of assembly polls. “The man was about to board Mumbai-bound Janta Express when we checked his luggage. Around Rs 12 lakh cash has been recovered from him.” he said. 

The accused failed to produce documents related to the money. When asked about his identity, he said that he is a Mumbai-based businessman and was going to Mumbai from Jabalpur with his money.

A case has been registered against the accused and the Income Tax department has also been alerted about the matter.

