MP: Man Acquitted Of Charges Under POCSO Act In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Special judge dealing with cases of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has acquitted a man of all charges.

The man Aditya Malviya was in the Central Jail for nine months under the Act. He was acquitted on September 22.

Malviya was accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl and allegedly violated her for several days.

A case against Malviya was registered under various sections of the IPC at the Itarsi police station.

The statements of the girl and her parents were recorded in the court.

The most important factor of the case was that the DNA report of the complainant and of the accused was same.

Despite that, the charges could not be established against the accused. Therefore, the man was acquitted of all charges.

Deputy chief of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Anant Tiwari and assistant legal aid defence counsel Mangal Singh Parihar contested the case on behalf of the accused following the instructions of the chief of the Legal Aid and Defence Counsel Satish Tiwari.

Other members of the organisation Pooja Awasthi and Pankhuri Baradiya have played an important role in the case.

