MP: 'Make 10 Mobile Calls To Your Acquaintances For BJP's Victory,' Says Narendra Tomar To Party Workers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Election Management Committee Coordinator Narendra Singh Tomar exhorted BJP worker’s to make phone calls to ten acquaintances and give the pledge of BJP's victory to them. This small effort by them will help BJP in registering a grand victory against Congress.

He was addressing the BJP workers convention in Bhopal on Sunday.

Asking party workers to get prepared for hard work as assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections are on the cards, he said, “The state government has implemented many public welfare schemes and now it's high time that party workers should inform people till booth level that what state government and Modi government has done for the welfare of the people. He asked BJP workers to work hard to defeat the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

