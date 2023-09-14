MP: Maihar Municipality Councillor Goes Missing | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A councillor of ward number 23 in Maihar Ritu Kol reportedly went missing from her house since Tuesday morning, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to reports, Member of Parliament’s representative, Santosh Soni, came to know from Ritu’s husband Ramesh Kol, that she had gone out of home telling the children that she was to attend a meeting at Nagar Palika.

She left her mobile phone and vehicle at home. When Ritu did not return home till 9pm, her husband contacted his relatives and friends but they could not say anything about her whereabouts.

Ramesh came to know from Santosh Soni that there was no meeting at Nagar Palika. Then he reached the police station at 12 in the night and lodged a missing person complaint.

When superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta was contacted, he said search was on and she would soon be located. According to sources, there were disputes in the family of Kol.