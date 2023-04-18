MP: 'Maharaj will always be in my heart', Congress leader praises BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia on stage, leaves everybody stunned

Former congress district president Jayshreeram Baghel |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Jayshreeram Baghel stunned everyone as he praised Jyotiraditya Scindia while addressing a program in Bhind. "Congress is my ideology. And no power can distract from my ideology. But Maharaj will always remain in my heart as the Scindia family uplifted me," he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia had reached Bhind district to lay the foundation stone of some works related to the energy department. Former Congress district president Jayshreeram Baghel was also present at the event.

Even though Baghel did not join BJP along with Scindia in 2020, he is said to be very close to the Scindia clan.