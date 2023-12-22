MP: 'Luteri Dulhan' Cons Bachelor, Loots ₹1.3 Lakh Cash & Gold And Flees Night Before Wedding

MP: Looteri Dulhan Loots ₹1.30 Lakh And Gold Jewellery From Man, Flees Night Before Wedding In Sagar |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Another ‘Looteri Dulhan’ has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. This time the incident is from Sagar district, where a bride, along with her aides, allegedly conned her husband-to-be, looted 1.30 lakh rupees, and fled the night before the wedding was scheduled in the Khimlasa police station area of Sagar district.

The next morning, when the man woke up and saw the cash and jewelry missing, he lodged a complaint at the Khimlasa police station.

According to information, a 30-year-old man asked marriage broker Shakir Khan for assistance in finding a girl. Shakir introduced him to Rajababu Khan, a resident of Kanjiya in the Bhangarh police station area. Rajababu promised an eligible girl for the marriage in exchange for Rs 1.3 lakh. The girl's name, identified as Ritu Pradhan (22), a resident of Odisha, was proposed for the marriage. On December 10, the victim and his family were introduced to the girl, and the marriage was finalized.iage was finalised.

Later, on December 11, the victim got paperwork done, gave Rs 1.30 lakh to Rajababu Khan, and brought Ritu home. The wedding was scheduled for December 13; however, at midnight on December 12, Rajababu took Ritu somewhere and said that he would bring her to the venue on December 13.

After all, the victim realized that he had been conned, and along with money, he also lost gold jewelry as Ritu stole it before leaving.

The victim said, “They did not reach the temple on December 13. When my relatives and I called the girl and Rajababu, they refused to marry and threatened to implicate them in a police case. Therefore, I reached the police station and lodged the complaint. I have also complained on the CM helpline.”

Currently, a case has been registered against the accused, and the police are carrying out their investigation.