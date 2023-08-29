MP: LPG Price Cut, State BJP Heaves Sigh Of Relief

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP-led state government has heaved a sigh of relief after the Centre reduced the price of gas cylinders by Rs 200 on the eve of Rakshabandhan on Tuesday.

The assembly election is going to be held in the state in November. After the Congress’s announcement that the party will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 after coming to power, it became a major issue.

Now that the Centre has reduced the price of LPG cylinders, it will be available for Rs 908 in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already announced that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get gas cylinders for Rs 450 only for the month of Shravan.

The government is making efforts to continue it.

As part of the scheme, rest of the money will be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries in the form subsidy.

Since the Centre has decreased the cost of LPG cylinder by Rs 200, the state government will be able to save the money to start giving subsidy on Ujjwala scheme.

The Ujjwala connection holders have to pay Rs 708 a cylinder. Therefore, the state government has to pay Rs 258 as subsidy to provide gas cylinder at Rs 450.

The problem the government is facing is that the Congress is yet to open its cards over providing gas cylinders for Rs 500.

It is not yet known whether the Congress will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500 to Ujjwala connection holders or to everyone.

Against this backdrop, the government’s problem is that out of 1.20 crore gas connection holders, there are 71 lakh consumers under Ujjwala scheme.

This is the reason that the government is not able to decide, whether the gas cylinders should be given to Ujjwala connection holders at Rs 450 or to all the connection holders.

CM, VD express gratitude

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre reduced the cost of gas cylinder. The decision showed that Modi is a very sensitive and large-hearted person who thinks about people’s welfare, they said.

CM misleading people over LPG price: Nath

MPCC president Kamal Nath tweeted that just two days back, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that gas cylinders would be available for Rs 450. Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the cost of an LPG cylinder by Rs 200, he tweeted.

If the announcement is true, LPG cylinders will be available for over Rs 900 in Madhya Pradesh, Nath tweeted. Chouhan made people dream about availability of gas cylinders for Rs 450 just two days ago, but within 48 hours, its cost shot up to Rs 900, Nath tweeted.