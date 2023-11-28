MP: LoP Govind Singh Demands Inquiry After Video Of Opening Postal Ballots Before Counting Of Votes Surfaces From Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh. PIC/ANI | PRINT-137

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Govind Singh has demanded an inquiry into the allegations against Balaghat District Election Officer of opening postal ballots before the counting of votes.

"The way open ballot papers were found in Balaghat district, it should be investigated," Singh told reporters here on Tuesday.

A delegation from Congress, headed by JP Dhanopia, the party's election coordinator, filed a complaint with the State Election Commission earlier on Monday, alleging that the Balaghat District Election Officer had opened postal ballot votes prior to the December 3 counting day.

"The local Balaghat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and the district election officer, Girish Kumar Mishra, are conspiring. Our candidate and supporters reached the spot and made this video. Kamal Nath, our state president, had earlier expressed concern over these anomalies,” Madhya Pradesh Congress Election-in-Charge JP Dhanopia stated. He further said, "We have complained today and have been assured of action following the investigation."

Attacks chief secretary

Congressman Singh further asserted that the anomalies pertaining to postal ballots were discovered throughout the state and that state chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains was ordering them to be done so.

"The irregularities regarding postal ballots have come to light in the entire state. In Bhind and Morena districts, even postal ballot votes were not kept safe. About 60 to 70 per cent of government employees could not cast their votes in the said districts. All this is happening at the behest of Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains," Singh said.

Calls for dismissal of Bains

Additionally, he called for the dismissal of Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, claiming that a fair vote count would not take place in the state on December 3 if Bains continued in his position.

"The state's vote counting will be unfair if CS Iqbal Singh Bains stays in office. The Congress leader went on, "I have already written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting that Iqbal Singh Bains be removed, and I will write one today as well."

On November 30, CS Bains's term will come to an end. However, Bains was given two six-month extensions, both of which came from the federal government at the state government's request.

Voting in the state for 230 assembly seats concluded on November 17 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.