 MP: Lokayukta Initiates FIR Against Retd IAS Officer & New BJP Member Ved Prakash Over Misuse Of Power
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta has initiated an FIR against retired IAS officer Ved Prakash for allegedly misusing his power for personal gains during his tenure as the collector of Narsinghpur. The FIR comes mere three days after Prakash joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Furthermore, Prakash is emerging as a strong contender for a ticket in the upcoming elections in Jabalpur.

The FIR was filed by Rambakant Kaurov, an RTI activist based in Chhattisgarh.

The case was registered with the Lokayukta in December 2022.

