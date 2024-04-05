 MP: Lokayukt Arrests STF Inspector Red-Handed Receiving ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Jabalpur
During the arrest, ASI Nisar Ali posted in STF tried to intimidate the Lokayukta police but he did not succeed in front of the Jabalpur Lokayukta police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pardseh): In a significant breakthrough against corruption, an ASI was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jabalpur on Thursday night. The sting operation was conducted by Lokayukta along with Special Task Force (STF) after the victim lodged the complaint about the bribery demanded by the accused.

According to information, Mohammad Javed, resident of Gohalpur in Jabalpur is a broker who had  cquired a loan from the bank to buy a property. This is when accused police officer Nisar Ali started to trouble Javed for money on the pretext of quashing the bank loan investigation. 

article-image

As per accused Md Javed, “Nisar Ali, posted in STF, was harassing me for a long time. Not only this, I was also threatened several times, after which I was left with no option but to complain about this matter. I lodged my complaint with Jabalpur Lokayukta SP a week ago.”

The matter was related to STF, hence Jabalpur Lokayukta Police investigated the complaint for about a week and during investigation found that Mohammad Javed was being threatened to implicate him in a bank related loan case by Nasir Ali. 

A team was formed on the instructions of Jabalpur Lokayukta SP Sanjay Sahu and as soon as Nisar Ali took a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Mohammad Javed at Damoh Naka, the Jabalpur Lokayukta police arrested him red handed. During the arrest, ASI Nisar Ali posted in STF tried to intimidate the Lokayukta police but he did not succeed in front of the Jabalpur Lokayukta police.

