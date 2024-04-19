MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1: 14.12% Turnout Recorded Till 9 am; 79-Yr-Old Woman Reaches Polling Booth On Wheelchair In Jabalpur

The voters formed a long queue at the booths, waiting for their turn.

79-year-old woman, Bhagya Mani Mishra, visited on her wheelchair to cast vote at 232 Subhadra Kumari Chauhan polling booth. She expressed her joy saying that she is extremely happy to cast her vote.

Collector cast vote with his family

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena casted vote with his family at the polling station located at Mahakaushal College Civil Line. They reached the polling station at 7 am and waited in the queue for their turn.

BJP Candidate Ashish Dubey offers prayer

Before casting the vote, BJP candidate Ashish Dubey offered prayers at Narmada river on Friday morning.