 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1: 14.12% Turnout Recorded Till 9 am; 79-Yr-Old Woman Reaches Polling Booth On Wheelchair In Jabalpur
Polling is underway in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Phase 1 in Madhya Pradesh.

Polling is underway across eastern Madhya Pradesh, including six districts Shahdol, Mandla (both reserved for Scheduled Tribes), Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Sidhi. The voting process began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm on Friday.

14.12% turnout across six seats 

According to an Election Commission official, till 9 am, a total of 14.12 per cent of voters exercised their franchise across the six Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The early voters include former chief minister Kamal Nath, his son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara LS seat, and their spouses.

Newlywed bride casts vote in Balaghat

A newlywed bride, accompanied by her husband, exercised her voting rights before going to her in-laws' house in Balaghat.

The voters formed a long queue at the booths, waiting for their turn.

79-year-old woman, Bhagya Mani Mishra, visited on her wheelchair to cast vote at 232 Subhadra Kumari Chauhan polling booth. She expressed her joy saying that she is extremely happy to cast her vote.

Collector cast vote with his family

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena casted vote with his family at the polling station located at Mahakaushal College Civil Line. They reached the polling station at 7 am and waited in the queue for their turn.

BJP Candidate Ashish Dubey offers prayer

Before casting the vote, BJP candidate Ashish Dubey offered prayers at Narmada river on Friday morning.

