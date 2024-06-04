 MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Victory Of Rahul Ji's Ideologies', Says Ex CM Digvijay Singh As I.N.D.I.A Bloc Leads In 200-Plus Seats In Lok Sabha Polls
As per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Nagar was leading by a total of 1,10,036 votes while Digvijay Singh was trailing behind.

Updated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the latest trends showed the INDIA bloc leading in 200-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Tuesday that it is the victory of Rahul ji's (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) commitment to his ideologies.

"I would like to congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge ji, under whose leadership we fought the elections. It is the victory of Rahul ji's commitment to his ideologies. It is now apparent that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not get a clear majority, and it would lead to inner conflicts among them," Singh said while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

"As far as Rajgarh is concerned, the counting is halfway done. Let's see now," he added.

The veteran Congress leader is pitted against BJP's Rodmal Nagar. As per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Nagar was leading by a total of 1,10,036 votes while Digvijay Singh was trailing behind.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 233 seats, indicating a significant gain for the latter, according to the latest trends.

The Congress, which won merely 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 95 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 234 seats.

The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a majority in the Lok Sabha polls but with reduced strength from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA bloc put up a strong performance, riding on the gains by its constituents, with Congress also showing resilience in the crucial electoral fight.

In the counting taken up on Tuesday after the marathon seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the states presented contrasting pictures with BJP gaining ground in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh but poised to suffer losses in crucial Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

The BJP-led NDA appears far from its target of "400 Paar," with the BJP falling short of a simple majority in Lok Sabha, according to the latest trends.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections.

The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought the Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office.

