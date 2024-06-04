 MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Takes Responsibility Of Party's Shameful Defeat, Hails INDIA Bloc's Performance (WATCH)
Former Chief Minister and candidate from Rajgarh constituency Digvijaya Singh said that it is the victory of Rahulji's (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) commitment to his ideologies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Facing the cameras, Congress state president Jitu Patwari took the blame for the party's embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha election as the BJP swept all 29 seats, including Nath's bastion Chhindwara.

"The Congress party is not able to win any seats in the Lok Sabha election in the state; I take responsibility for the defeat," he said while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

The Congress party had contested elections for 27 out of 29 seats in the state. In the 2019 elections, the party was only able to win one seat, Chhindwara, which had remained undefeated for the past 40 years. However, in the current election, Congress even lost its stronghold to the saffron clan.

article-image

Patwari hails Rahul Gandhi for Congress and the India Bloc's gains.

Patwari claimed that the public's verdict has cleared the air created by fake exit polls on Tuesday.

"Today's results show that the public has rejected dictatorship attempts by PM Modi. People have shown trust in Rahul Gandhi and discarded Modi's false guarantees."

article-image

'Victory of Rahul Gandhi's ideology'

Taking responsibility for the defeat, Patwari said that the party will do self-assessment.

“We understand there is a need to instill new thought and a new attitude in the party, and we will do it,"  he said.

Speaking on Nath's loss in Chhindwara, Patwari said, "We accept the mandate of Chhindwara. Overall, the India bloc is performing well and heading towards forming a government," he said.

Reacting to the INDIA bloc's performance in the Lok Sabha Elections, former Chief Minister and candidate from Rajgarh constituency Digvijaya Singh said that it is the victory of Rahul Gandhi's ideology and Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership.

