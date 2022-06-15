MP Local Bodies' Polls:157 janpad panchayat members, 636 sarpanch elected unopposed

Officials checking the nomination papers |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After the withdrawal of nomination papers in the three-tier panchayat elections, one member of zila panchayat, 157 members of janpad panchayat and sarpanch of 636 panchayats have been elected unopposed, as per an official release.

Hira Singh who is brother of minister for transport Govind Singh Rajput has been elected unopposed from ward no. 4 of district panchayat, Sagar.

Notably, elections are being held for 875 zila panchayat members, 6771 janpad panchayat members, 22921 posts of sarpanch and 363726 posts of panch.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 nomination papers were received for the posts of mayor for mayoral elections across the state till Wednesday evening. Out of these, there are nomination papers of 8 male and 2 female candidates, according to State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh.

As per the official information as many as 2313 nomination papers have been received for the post of councilors. Out of these, 1125 are male, 1187 female and one other candidate. The work of filling nomination papers started from June 11.

Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh further informed that 4 candidates in Indore and one each in Jabalpur, Katni, Ujjain, Dewas, Rewa and Ratlam submitted their nomination papers for the post of mayor till Wednesday evening.

Notably, the last date for receipt of nomination papers is June 18 (up to 3 PM). The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 22 (up to 3 PM). The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.

The first phase of polling will be held on July 6 and the second phase will be held on July 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. The first phase of counting and declaration of results will be held on July 17 and the second phase of counting and declaration of results will be held on July 18 at 9 am.

The election will be held in 347 urban bodies. There are 16 Municipal Corporations, 76 Nagar Palika Parishads and 255 Nagar Parishads.

