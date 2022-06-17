e-Paper Get App

MP local bodies' polls: Rewa villagers demand copter for voting

Villagers belonging to as many as 14 village panchayats in the district want the government to arrange a chopper for them as the village roads are in bad condition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): An unusual demand has come from a section of voters in Rewa district in the run-up to local bodies polls. They are demanding chopper facility to cast their votes at polling centres, as per officials from Rewa.

The villagers belong to as many as 14 village panchayats in the district. They want the government to arrange a copter for voting.

One of the villagers said, “The roads of these 14 villages are not properly maintained. We have been protesting against bad road conditions since long but got no positive response from the administration.”

He said the villagers lodged their complaint to the State Election Commission (SEC) and threatened that they won’t vote if solution to this problem was not resolved at the earliest.

He added that the villagers demanded the chopper as a mark of their protest as it was impossible for them to reach polling centres through roads in their villages itself. Slogans like “Sadak nahi toh vote nahi” were raised in some villages too on Friday.

