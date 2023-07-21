MP: Liquor Selling At Higher Rates, Excise Department Fails To Act | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few outlets have been selling liquor at higher rates than the ones fixed by the government. When a video of the incident went viral, the officials of the excise department conducted an inquiry.

During the investigation, it came to light that the reports about sale of liquor at higher rates than the ones fixed by the government were correct. Nevertheless, nearly two months have passed since the investigation was conducted, but the excise department has yet to act against the liquor contractors, sources said.

On the one hand, the officials of the excise department kept away from acting against the liquor contractors on some pretext or the other. On the other hand, the contractors have again begun to sell liquor against at higher prices.

They have also removed the rate lists from the outlets. According to reports, after the video of sale of liquor at higher prices went viral, a few officials of the excise department investigated the case. The rate lists were also put up in the shops in the presence of the officials.

But those lists have disappeared. When the issue was put up before district excise officer BR Vaidya, he said a case had been prepared against those shops that sold liquor at higher prices after an inquiry. Notices were also issued to the shopkeepers, but since they did not reply to the notices, reminders were sent to them, Vaidya said.

According to the official, all the shopkeepers have sent their replies which were dispatched to the office of the collector. Once instructions are received from the collector’s office, the department will act against the shopkeepers whose licences may be suspended for a few days, Vaidya said.

Additional district magistrate Om Namah Shivaya Arjaria said there had been complaints about sale of liquor at higher prices. A joint team will be set up to inquire into the complaints to know the truth and act against the guilty, he said.

