MP: Lightning claims 15 cattle in Betul

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Road connectivity between Bhopal and Nagpur has been disrupted following opening of gates of Tawa dam after Narmadapuram region witnessed heavy rains. Many parts of the state are experiencing heavy rainfall, Betul and Narmadapuram are among the worst affected.

Devotees stuck in the fast-flowing Pahari river were rescued by villagers in Betul. A vehicle of picnickers was swept away in the flooded Mandhu river in the district. As many as 15 cattle including 2 bulls and 13 goats died due to lightning in Betul district. Two bulls died due to lightning in Saikheda area and 13 goats died due to lightning in Shahpur of Betul District. Lightning struck a timber depot near Sohagpur Dhana joint of Shahpur block in Betul. The devotees, who were visiting Chhota Mahadev Bhopali temple in Betul, had a narrow escape while they were crossing the flooded Pahari river. The devotees got stuck and as strong water current swept them, they caught hold of a fallen tree. The villagers safely rescued them one by one.

Roads are submerged in rainwater in Shahpur area. A Tata Sumo jeep was washed away in the Mandhu river in Athner area. No one was in the vehicle when it was swept away in the water current. People from Amravati (Maharashtra) had come for a picnic at the picnic spot located here. They had parked their vehicle on the bank of the river when it was swept in the strong water currents.

