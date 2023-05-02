MP: Legal awareness workshop organised on International May Day in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Bhopal): A legal awareness workshop was organised on the occasion of International May Day in Narmadapuram on Monday. The awareness camp was organised after orders regarding the same were issued by the National legal services authority, New Delhi and state legal services authority, Jabalpur.

The legal awareness workshop was led by district judge and secretary of district legal services authority, Gautam Bhatt. Special judge of POCSO court, Aarti Shukla was invited as the chief guest on the occasion, while Ankita Shandilya was invited as the special guest.

Shedding light on the rights of the labourers, Shukla said that the family of those labourers who lose their lives while working are eligible to receive compensation amount. She also suggested that everyone takes stock of the labourers’ issues and come up with a solution to them. Post this, the labourers were also enlightened about the schemes rolled out for their well being and welfare.

Shandilya addressed the labourers and said that the objective of the workshop is to apprise them of their basic rights. In the workshop, Jyoti Iyer from the labour department was also present, who bid the vote of thanks.

