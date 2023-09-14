MP: Leader Of Opposition Govind Singh Terms RSS as 'Rashtriya Shadyantrakari Sangathan'

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Govind Singh on Thursday took a jibe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and termed it as 'Rashtriya Shadyantrakari Sangathan'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a worker of RSS since childhood. I have been saying this since the start that it is not Rashtriya Swayamsevak, it is 'Rashtriya Shadyantrakari Sangathan'. They are taught to play tactics. RSS is a Rumour Spreading Society and he (PM Modi) is a trained worker of it. PM Modi is speaking as he has been trained," Singh told ANI.

Singh made the remark in view of PM Modi's attack on the INDIA alliance. Notably, addressing a gathering at Bina in Sagar district, PM Modi came down heavily on the Opposition bloc -- Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- calling it "INDI-alliance".

Modi accused the INDIA bloc

Modi also accused the INDIA bloc of having an agenda to end 'Santan' culture.

He added that the Opposition bloc, at its third meeting in Mumbai, adopted a resolution to "end the Santan culture".

"The INDI-alliance adopted a resolution to end the 'Sanatan' culture. They are bent on destroying our ideologies, culture and traditions, which have held the country and its people together for centuries," PM Modi said.

He also exhorted 'Sanatanis' across the country and the people to be awake and alert to such ploys by the Oppsition to abuse and assault the country's ancient culture and practices.

"Those with the INDI-alliance want to erase that Sanatan Dharma, which the likes of Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak drew inspiration from. They want to destroy 'Sanatan Dharma'. Today they are openly targeting Sanatan. Tomorrow, they might even attack the believers of Sanatan. All 'Sanatanis' across the country need to be alert to this threat. We will have to stop such people from succeeding in their ulterior designs," he added.