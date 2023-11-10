MP: Land Sharks Encroaching Upon Sankat Mochan Square In Satna

Unchehara (Satna): Land sharks have encroached upon the Sankat Mochan square in the city, but the district administration has turned a blind eye to it.

They have encroached upon the area in such a way that even the pedestrians are facing problems. Once, the heavy vehicles, including trucks, used to pass by the square, but now, even a two-wheeler cannot do it, because of encroachers. The encroachers often park their vehicles outside at the square, which causes traffic gridlock. There are more than 30 shops at Sankat Mochan square, but most of them remain closed. The land shirks are slowly occupying the area through the closed shops.

The residents of the area have been demanding the administration to remove encroachers from this place. The area belongs to Nagar Parishad, Unchehara. A resident of the area Harishankar Mishra said because of encroachers, pedestrians cannot move. He demanded the civic body to act against the encroachers. Another resident Kamlesh Kumar Sahu said that disputes between commuters and encroachers often take place. Ambulances carrying patients also get stuck in traffic jams.

Read Also Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Selling Spurious Liquor

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)