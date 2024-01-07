MP: ‘Ladli Behana Yojana Clouded Party’s Winning Prospects’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders who lost Assembly elections have held sabotage as the key reason behind their defeat. BJP government’s popular scheme Ladli Behana Yojana also clouded their victory chances. Very few or no public meetings of big leaders also led to defeat.

These were some of the reasons cited by party’s defeated candidates at the two-hour long meeting held here on Saturday to review the Congress debacle in Assembly polls. In all, 167 Congress candidates lost election.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari had convened the meeting. Expressing their views, candidates were of the view that Ladli Behna Yojana created a favourable atmosphere for BJP. Many blamed EVM machines and said they were tampered with.

“Some defeated candidates also complained that they did not receive fund from party given to every candidate to contest election,” sources said.

After coming out of meeting, Jyoti Patel who lost Rehli Assembly seat in Sagar district told Free Press that Congress lacked organisational depth. She said she lost as local party workers sabotaged her chances. She has demanded action those responsible.

Congress candidate from Guna Assembly seat Pankaj Kaneria said he pointed out party’s shortcomings at the meeting and demanded action against those who spoiled his winning chances.

Congress Assembly candidate from Mungawali seat Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav said, “We lost election due to those people who were in touch with BJP. They passed on the secret information of the party to the rival party. Action will be taken against black sheep.”

Jitu Patwari has assured defeated candidates that action will be taken against those who sabotaged the party.