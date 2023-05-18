MP: Lack of power, waterhits residents of Anjani Dham

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of illegal colonies is increasing near the city, but there are no facilities like roads, water and electricity in these places. When the colonizers sell land, they make promises to provide roads, drains, water supply and electricity to the customers. A large number of people who have bought land in Anjani Dham colony by spending a lot of money went to the office of Nagar Palika. They submitted a complaint against the coloniser to chairman of Nagar Palika Prince Rathor. According to the complaint, the residents bought land from Babudas Bairagi and his associate Golu Agarwal at Anjani Dham colony. At the time selling plots, they promised that the residents would be provided with water, power and roads.

Nevertheless, there is neither any road nor any water supply system. Since the colony is illegal, the residents are not getting power connections. This is the reason that the residents have temporary connections for which they have to pay more to the power company. Besides, since there are no drains, dirty water gathers around their houses, the residents said in the complaint. They said that they had complained against the colonizer to the former superintendent of police.

Afterwards, the coloniser gave it in writing on a stamp paper that roads, drains and power supply would be provided to the residents. Nevertheless, the coloniser has yet to take any action to fulfill those promises. The residents of Anjani Dham colony demanded action against the builder. Rathor said that the illegal colonies would be legalized and the administration began to identify such areas. Once the colonies are legalised, everything will be done according to law, he said.

