MP labourers stranded outside to get Rs 1,000

A sum of Rs 1,000 will be transferred to the accounts of each MP labourer stranded outside the state. The aim of transferring the money is to help them buy essential commodities. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a decision on the matter.

Earlier, Chouhan transferred Rs 1,000 each to the accounts of 8.5 lakh registered labourers in the state. Besides, a sum of Rs 1,000 was transferred to the accounts of each of the 7,000 labourers who have come to MP from other states.

Chouhan gave the above information to district presidents, MPs and legislators of the BJP through a video-conferencing on Wednesday. He told them to provide the names, mobile numbers and bank account details of the labourers stranded outside the state so that he may transfer the money.

Wherever they are, the labourers will get money in their bank accounts, Chouhan said. It is the responsibility of the government to help those labourers who cannot come to the state, he said.

The state government is providing food and lodging to those labourers who have come from different districts of MP and from other states, the CM said. He urged the BJP MPs and legislators to take care of those labourers.