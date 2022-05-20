'MP Ki Galiyon Mein, MP Ki Kahaniyan’ introduces state’s tourism on world stage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) Food and Lifestyle Channel 'Curly Tales' has introduced the state's tourism on the world stage through a new and exclusive show ‘MP Ki Galiyon Mein, MP Ki Kahaniyan’.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Managing Director Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla has said that there will be a total of 10 episodes in the digital media series which will go live on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Curly Tales.

“Through this series, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is trying to showcase the state as a destination where tourists can enjoy many unique things at one place. Be it 5000 years old culture, delicious food or heritage or any other mind-blowing experience. It will be an exclusive and exciting show of Curly Tales for all the tourists,” Shukla added.

In every episode of this series, history, culture, food, hidden tales, tourist destinations and other interesting information of a particular district of the state will be introduced.

The first episode of the series is ‘Ratlam ki Galiyan’ which was streamed on Friday. Ratlam’s famous Kesar Chai and around 15 types of foods including Pani Puri, Palak Pakoda, Ratlami Sev were showcased.

The second episode will be centred on Gwalior on May 24. The third episode will be streamed on May 27, where viewers will be able to explore the rich history of Ujjain, he said.

Similarly, Bhopal’s special episode will be telecasted on May 30, June 3 and 7. Pachmarhi’s episode will be telecasted on June 10, Jabalpur on June 14 and 17 and the last episode will be telecasted on Jhabua on June 21.

Collaborating with the State Tourism Boards across the country, the channel plans to make travel easier, cheaper and accessible for travellers with IPs like I love my India, Wanderluxe, CT Discoveries, Solo Female Traveller to name a few, Shukla added.

