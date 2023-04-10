MP: Khajuraho environmentalist receives Padma Shri award

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Umashankar Pandey, resident of Jakhni village of Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, ahs received the Padma Shri award in New Delhi by Indian President Draupadi Murmu. Pandey has received the award for relentlessly working in the direction of environment and water conservation, official sources said.

After receiving the award, Pandey landed in Khajuraho and attributed the award to Lord Matangeshwar Mahadev, at the temple dedicated to him, which is located in the town. He said that he has received the award due to the benign blessings of Lord Matangeshwar Mahadev.

He reflected on his days of struggle and said that as soon as he came in contact with Sudhir Sharma, a priest at the temple, his life took a turn for the good, as his health began improving and he embarked on a spiritual journey as well. He also lauded the Khajuraho Swachhata mission and expressed gratitude towards everyone for entrusting him with the responsibility of handling the mission. He also took an oath to work the same way he has done for so many years and make Khajuraho Swachhata mission a success. Dignitaries such as Avinash Tiwari, Devendra Chaturvedi, Ajay Soni and others were also present on the occasion.

