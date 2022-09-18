e-Paper Get App
MP: Kanpur Central-LTT  train to make 8 trips to clear festive rush; Bhopal-Lucknow Garibrath train cancelled for 3 days  

The West Central Railway cancelled Lucknow Junction-Bhopal-Lucknow Junction Garibrath train for three days in both directions due to lack of rakes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to clear extra passenger traffic during the festive season, the railway administration will operate eight trips of special train between Kanpur Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. 

The train will halt at Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations that fall under West Central Railway.

Train no 04151 Kanpur Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Special Train will depart from Kanpur Central Station at 15:45 hrs on every Friday from October 7 to November 25 and will reach Prayagraj at 18:10, Satna at 21:05, Katni at 22:20. It will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 03:25 hrs, Bhusaval at 08:00 and  Jabalpur at 23:30 hours.

Similarly, train no 04152 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kanpur Central Superfast Special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 17:15 hrs on every Saturday from October 8 to November 26 and will leave Bhusaval at 23:00 hrs, reach  Itarsi at 02:55 hrs, Jabalpur at 06:15, Katni at 07:25, Satna at 08:40, Prayagraj at 12:40 and Kanpur Central at 15:25.

This train will have 24 coaches including 1 AC Second Class, 8 AC Third Class, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Class and 2 SLRD. The train will halt at Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi and Bhusaval stations.

Bhopal-Lucknow Garibrath train cancelled for 3 days   

Due to non interlocking work underway between New Katni Junction between New Katni Junction C and New Katni Junction,  Bhopal-Lucknow  Garibrath Express train will not ply for three days.

According to officials,  Lucknow Junction- Bhopal Weekly Garib Rath Express will not operate on September  24 and October 1. Bhopal-Lucknow train will not ply on September 19, September 26 and October 3 from its originating station.

