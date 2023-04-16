MP: Kamal Nath is CM candidate for having money, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath have locked horns over ownership of properties after interview of Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

In the interview, Tankha said, “Since Kamal Nath has properties and resources, he is the most suitable candidate for the post of chief minister.”

Reacting to Tankha’s statement, Chouhan said, “A leader of the Congress has said that he (Nath) possesses aircraft and that he is rich, so he is the chief ministerial candidate.”

On the other hand, Chouhan said he had the people’s support, but having a lot of money should not be the condition for becoming a leader in a democratic system.

Chouhan said he would congratulate the Congress for fixing such a criterion to select a chief ministerial candidate.

Nath got angry over Chouhan’s remark. He wanted to know from the chief minister how many industries he (Nath) had. Since Chouhan failed to say anything against him, he started calling him an industrialist, Nath said.

Nath owns Rs 124cr, son has property worth Rs 660cr

The issue of Nath being an industrialist was raised several times before the elections. According to an affidavit submitted by Nath before by-election at Chhindwara in 2019, Nath owns properties worth Rs 124 crore. He has landed properties worth Rs 36 crore in Chhindwara. Nath’s annual income from salary and investments is Rs 1.33 crore. A huge amount has been invested in shares in the name of his wife Alka Nath. His son Nakul Nath owns properties worth Rs 660 crore. He is the richest of all MPs in the Lok Sabha.