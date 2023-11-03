MP: Kamal Nath In Trouble In Chhindwara, Might Lose Polls, Claims Ravi Shankar Prasad, Says 'Rahul Gandhi Speaks Only When Handed Slip' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress candidate Kamal Nath is in trouble in his assembly constituency Chhindwara and one should not be surprised if he loses the election.

He was addressing media persons at the BJP media centre in Bhopal on Friday. Taking a jibe on opposition parties block I.N.D.I.A, he said that the alliance of opposition parties is showing fissures as in Madhya Pradesh, SP, BSP, JD {U} have fielded their candidates. He also attacked Rahul Gandhi and said that he speaks only when he is given a slip by anyone else.

“Rahul Gandhi is speaking on caste census demand as Bihar CM Nistish Kumar had given caste census slip to him,” he said.

He further added that in Bihar, caste census has deprived most backward class people. On the other hand, BJP is the party which has the highest number of MPs from backward class, even the PM comes from backward class.

Refuses to comment on Mahua Moitra

Refusing to comment on TMC MP Mahua Moitra case as Parliament Committee is probing the matter, he said, “BJP never raised the religion issue but when Congress and opposition parties are provoking us then it is mandatory to give a reply.”

He further sought to know whether Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi will ever visit Ayodhya to bow before Ram temple. He also questioned the silence of Gandhi family when Sanathan Dharma was attacked and equated with mosquitoes.