MP: Kamal Nath Demands Probe Into Viral Videos Linking Union Minister Narendra Tomar's Son To Massive 'Cash Dealings'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM, Kamal Nath, on Wednesday demanded a probe into the alleged ‘cash dealing’ case involving Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar's son. Nath demanded an immediate probe and questioned whether the party prioritises its interests over the country's.

"I want to know from the top leadership of the BJP whether the interest of the party and family comes first for them or the interest of the country. Three videos of the son of Union Minister and BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly elections, Narendra Singh Tomar, have surfaced so far. The matter, which allegedly started with a transaction of Rs 100 crore, has now reached a transaction of up to Rs 10,000 crore," Nath wrote in a post on X.

In the most recent video, Nath asserted a link between the drug trafficking and Canada and called for an inquiry. He also chastised the national leadership of the BJP for remaining silent on the issue.

'MP will not forgive'

"In the latest video, a direct connection with the drug trade and Canada is being shown. This should be investigated immediately so that we can know what is true and what is false. But it is sad to say that the entire national leadership of the BJP is currently in Madhya Pradesh and no one is saying a single word on this issue related to national security that has arisen in the state. I warn that Madhya Pradesh will not forgive those who are putting personal interests ahead of national interest," he said.

Notably, on Monday, the second video of Tomar's son, Devendra Singh Tomar, appeared on social media, showing him negotiating deals with various business people worth crores of rupees. Then, on Tuesday, another video of him appeared.

Tomar demands forensic test

Union Minister Tomar responded by calling the footage of his son a hoax and a component of an opposition plot to influence the election. In order to uncover the truth and discredit the purported conspiracy, he further sought an inquiry by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

"A fake video related to my son has gone viral on social media. This is part of a well-planned conspiracy being carried out by the opposition at the time of elections with the aim of misleading the public," Tomar said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Earlier, my son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar had also submitted an application for police investigation in relation to such false videos. I again demand the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) agencies to investigate this video, so that the truth can come out and the conspiracy can be exposed," he added.

Tomar is running for the Dimani assembly seat in the Morena district in the forthcoming state assembly elections, which are set for November 17. On December 3, there will be a vote count.

