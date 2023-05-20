MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

(L) Cong's Noori Khan & (R) BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked a controversy once again as he calls Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh "oldies".

Vijayvargiya was addressing the BJP's State Working Committee meeting held in Bhopal on Friday. "Two Congress detectives or rather I should say oldies can be seen campaigning. I suggest to record a video of Kamal Nath walking and how Shivraj Singh walks. And just by comparing their speeds, you will understand, how swift the BJP party is."

Retaliating, Congress state women unit vice president Noori Khan, said "despite their age both the leaders have a wonderful glow on their faces."

She further added, "However, Kailash Vijaywargiya must see in the mirror as his face looks more like an animal."