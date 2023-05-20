 MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

"I suggest to record a video of Kamal Nath walking and how Shivraj Singh walks. And just by comparing their speeds, you will understand, how swift the BJP party is," says Vijayvargiya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
(L) Cong's Noori Khan & (R) BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked a controversy once again as he calls Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh "oldies".

Vijayvargiya was addressing the BJP's State Working Committee meeting held in Bhopal on Friday. "Two Congress detectives or rather I should say oldies can be seen campaigning. I suggest to record a video of Kamal Nath walking and how Shivraj Singh walks. And just by comparing their speeds, you will understand, how swift the BJP party is."

Read Also
MP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress
article-image

Retaliating, Congress state women unit vice president Noori Khan, said "despite their age both the leaders have a wonderful glow on their faces."

She further added, "However, Kailash Vijaywargiya must see in the mirror as his face looks more like an animal."

Read Also
Free electricity upto 100 units: Kamal Nath promises public if Congress wins MP elections
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...

Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

MP: Three more Cheetahs released into Kuno National Park's open forest

MP: Three more Cheetahs released into Kuno National Park's open forest

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village