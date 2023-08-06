MP: Jyotiradtiya Scindia Takes Jibe At Dhirendra Shastri's Katha In Kamal Nath's Home Turf, Says 'Come Elections & Everyone Becomes Religious'

Everyone Becomes Religious When Polls Are Round The Corner: Scindia | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at former chief minister Kamal Nath organising katha by controversial story-teller Dhirendra Shastri in his home turf Chhindwara, union minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Sunday said, “Elections come round the corner and everyone starts organising Katha.”

The minister, on Sunday, was in Gwalior to attend the divisional meeting of Bhartiya Janta Party while he targeted former Chief Minister Kamal Nath saying, “When polls are round the corner, everyone gets involved in such activities. Whereas, you and the Indian citizen have seen their real faces.”

He added, “They invite everyone when elections are near. But, before elections they attack the same people through criticizing questions and comments. Whereas, after the elections they forget about religion totally.”

Scindia Also Talked About Stay On Rahul Gandhi’s Case

Talking about the Supreme Court’s verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s case, Scindia said that no one can make any comment on the apex court’s verdict. “What we think now is that the case hasn’t closed yet and we all have to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court.”

