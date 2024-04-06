MP: Justice Word Doesn’t Suit Congress, Says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at the Congress for its Lok Sabha manifesto, ‘Nyay Patra’, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the word ‘nyay’ does not suit the grand old party as it is sitting on the mountain of injustice.

The Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Friday.

Reacting to this, the CM said that the Congress spent its entire time by doing injustice with farmers, poor, labour, youths and women.

Lashing out at the Congress, the CM said that out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress has fielded only one woman candidate. At the same time, the BJP has fielded six women candidates.

All the big leaders of the Congress and people of the ‘INDI’ alliance are not tolerating the partnership of outsiders. The Congress has never allowed the righteous money of poor, labour, farmers to go into their accounts. On the other hand, in the Modi regime, the amount of schemes is directly reaching into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The wind is blowing in favour of the BJP, which is going to cross the mark of 400 Lok Sabha seats. He claimed that the Congress is fighting a lost battle.

Read Also Indore: Father Mathew To Be Consecrated As New Bishop Today

Air taxi to start between Jabalpur and Bhopal

CM Mohan Yadav said that to save the time of needy people, an air taxi will be operated between Jabalpur and Bhopal. Moreover, the government will work to strengthen the railway network in Mandla. The government is also going to decide to provide a bonus on per litre of milk to encourage cattle grazers. He was addressing a public meeting in Bijadandi of Mandla on Friday.

He added that former CM Kamal Nath is having two choppers for his personal use and on the other hand, his government has decided to start air ambulance to lift the poor patients and to rush them to the nearby or any other hospital for better treatment. The charge of air ambulance has been connected with the Ayushman card.