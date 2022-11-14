MP: ‘Just ten more days, I am coming home’; jawan reaches home early, but wrapped in tricolour

CRPF Assistant sub inspector, Jal Singh Sakhwar | File Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): “Just ten more days, I am coming home” CRPF ASI, Jal Singh Sakhwar (52), had told his wife, just a day before he was martyred fighting off terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. ASI Sakhwar was a resident of Silawali village in Morena district and his body was brought home on Sunday evening, in a coffin wrapped in the tricolour.

Assistant Sub Inspector in CRPF, Sakhwar was on a naka duty on Friday night at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, when a bullet fired by the terrorists hit his forehead. Sakhwar was martyred on the spot. When his dead body reached his home in Ambah tehsil, unable to bear the pain of seeing her husband in a coffin, his wife Mayadevi fainted. While his 12 year old son, Ayush, was crying bitterly, 6 year old Priya could not make sense of the situation but started crying after seeing people around her mourning. ASI Sakhwar was due to come back home for his 15 day vacation starting from November 20.

Son of a farmer

Jal Singh Sakhwar, was posted as assistant sub-inspector in C Company of 161 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu. Son of farmer Khayaliram Sakhwar, he is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. Sakhwar’s eldest daughter is already married.