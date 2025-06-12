MP June 12 Weather Update: Orange Alert For Heatwave In Bhind, Morena & 4 Others; Monsoon Likely In 3 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After enjoying monsoon-like weather during ‘Nautapa’ phase in May, Madhya Pradesh residents are forced to scorch in June waiting for the arrival of monsoon.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the monsoon may enter the central state by June 14 or 15. However, before the rains arrive, the state will continue to face intense heat, especially on June 12 and 13.



Weather in MP at 12 pm | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Thursday

An orange alert has been issued for Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur districts due to heatwave conditions. Other districts like Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and surrounding areas may also be affected by hot weather.

Hot winds (loo) will blow in areas like Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, Seoni, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and surrounding places.

Dust storms and strong winds may affect normal life, and heat will remain intense throughout the day, especially in areas with hot winds.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions will continue in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Sagar on Thursday.

A heatwave alert has been issued for June 12 and 13 in districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, and Sagar divisions.

However, rainfall is expected to begin from June 14, and widespread showers are forecasted across the state on June 15, marking the official onset of the monsoon in Madhya Pradesh.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Wednesday, heat continued for the fifth straight day. In six cities, temperatures crossed 44°C. The hottest location was Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district, recording 44.8°C, followed by Guna (44.5°C), Gwalior and Shajapur (44.2°C), and Shivpuri and Tikamgarh (44°C).

On the other hand, temperatures in major cities were recorded as 42.6°C

in Bhopal, 41.6°C in Indore, 42.8°C in Ujjain and Jabalpur in 40.6°C.

Weather in next 2 days

June 13: Heatwave conditions will persist in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Additionally, areas like Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Seoni, Betul, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, and Barwani may see dust storms, thunder, and gusty winds.

June 14: Rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Sidhi, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Singrauli, and other surrounding areas.

Some places may also witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and wind speeds between 40 to 60 km/h.