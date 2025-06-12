 MP June 12 Weather Update: Orange Alert For Heatwave In Bhind, Morena & 4 Others; Monsoon Likely In 3 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP June 12 Weather Update: Orange Alert For Heatwave In Bhind, Morena & 4 Others; Monsoon Likely In 3 Days

MP June 12 Weather Update: Orange Alert For Heatwave In Bhind, Morena & 4 Others; Monsoon Likely In 3 Days

A heatwave alert has been issued for June 12 and 13 in districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, and Sagar divisions.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
MP June 12 Weather Update: Orange Alert For Heatwave In Bhind, Morena & 4 Others; Monsoon Likely In 3 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After enjoying monsoon-like weather during ‘Nautapa’ phase in May, Madhya Pradesh residents are forced to scorch in June waiting for the arrival of monsoon.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the monsoon may enter the central state by June 14 or 15. However, before the rains arrive, the state will continue to face intense heat, especially on June 12 and 13.

Weather in MP at 12 pm

Weather in MP at 12 pm | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Thursday

An orange alert has been issued for Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur districts due to heatwave conditions. Other districts like Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and surrounding areas may also be affected by hot weather.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union

Hot winds (loo) will blow in areas like Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, Seoni, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and surrounding places.

Dust storms and strong winds may affect normal life, and heat will remain intense throughout the day, especially in areas with hot winds.

Read Also
BMC Sets Up 24x7 Emergency Flood Control Room For Monsoon Preparedness
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions will continue in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Sagar on Thursday.

A heatwave alert has been issued for June 12 and 13 in districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, and Sagar divisions.

However, rainfall is expected to begin from June 14, and widespread showers are forecasted across the state on June 15, marking the official onset of the monsoon in Madhya Pradesh.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
Sonam Raghuvanshi Confesses To Killing Husband Raja During Shillong Honeymoon, Say Sources
article-image

Temperature records

On Wednesday, heat continued for the fifth straight day. In six cities, temperatures crossed 44°C. The hottest location was Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district, recording 44.8°C, followed by Guna (44.5°C), Gwalior and Shajapur (44.2°C), and Shivpuri and Tikamgarh (44°C).

On the other hand, temperatures in major cities were recorded as 42.6°C
in Bhopal,  41.6°C in Indore, 42.8°C in Ujjain and Jabalpur in 40.6°C.

Weather in next 2 days

June 13: Heatwave conditions will persist in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Additionally, areas like Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Seoni, Betul, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, and Barwani may see dust storms, thunder, and gusty winds.

June 14: Rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Sidhi, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Singrauli, and other surrounding areas.

Some places may also witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and wind speeds between 40 to 60 km/h.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math

WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: Ex-Army Man Shoots Dead Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Morena After She...

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: Ex-Army Man Shoots Dead Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Morena After She...

52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days

52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days

Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi...

Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi...

Madhya Pradesh Reports Third COVID-Related Fatality In Two Weeks, All Victims Were Women

Madhya Pradesh Reports Third COVID-Related Fatality In Two Weeks, All Victims Were Women