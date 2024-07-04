MP July 4 Monsoon Update: Rains Bring Relief Across Madhya Pradesh; Yellow Alert In Chambal & Bundelkhand Regions

Skymet Weather

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival of monsoon in Madhya Pradesh has drastically reduced the daytime temperatures. On Thursday, there is an alert of heavy rain in 14 districts including Bhopal, Shivpuri. At the same time, storm, thunder and light rain will continue in other districts of the state including Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain-Jabalpur.

These heavy rains are occurring because there are 2 systems of storm and rain active in Madhya Pradesh. According to IMD Bhopal, there is a strong system in MP due to cyclonic circulation and trough line. Due to this the weather has changed in the entire state. At some places, it is raining heavily and at some places it is raining lightly. This system will remain active for the next few days.

On Wednesday, heavy rains continued in Bhopal. Dhar, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Pachmarhi, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna and Malanjkhand of Balaghat district also received rain. At night, the weather remained changed in many districts including Shivpuri, Shajapur, Raisen, Harda, Betul, Damoh, Sagar, Sheopurkalan, Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Katni.

On Thursday, IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning in the districts of Bhopal, Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Vidisha, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, Sagar, Panna and Mandla.

Moreover, an orange alert was issued for rains and lightning in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other districts of the state.