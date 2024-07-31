MP July 31 Monsoon Update: Intense Showers Likely To Lash Jabalpur, Rewa, Bhopal & More From Aug 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong rainfall system will remain active in state for the next four days. On Wednesday, there is a heavy rain alert for 22 districts in the eastern part of the state, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol.

Weather scientists predict heavy rainfall starting from August 1 in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The western regions, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior-Chambal, will experience light to heavy rain. There was a brief 10-minute rain shower in the afternoon.

The monsoon entered the state on June 21. In the past 39 days, the state has received 18.8 inches of rain, which is more than half of the average rainfall.

A senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, mentioned that currently, two troughs and two cyclonic circulations are active. The weather system will strengthen from August 1, with significant effects in the eastern part of the state. There will be a strong rainfall system on August 2 and 3 as well.

Sivani has received the highest rainfall in the state, with 31.29 inches recorded. In Rewa, less than 8 inches of rain has fallen so far. With the strong system forming on July 31, heavy rain is expected in Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol. This could increase the rainfall totals. Overall, the state has received 9% more rain than average, with the eastern part seeing 9% more and the western part 16% more.