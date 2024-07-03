MP July 3 Weather Update: Monsoon In Full Swing; Heavy Rain In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past 24 hours, several districts including Bhopal and Shajapur saw rainfall, with similar weather expected in the next 24 hours. A strong system is now active, likely impacting the region in the coming days.

Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing active weather patterns with cyclonic circulation and a trough line, leading to significant rainfall in Bhopal and Indore during Wednesday afternoon. Across most districts, conditions are characterized by gusty winds, rainfall, and occasional thunderstorms. Alerts have been issued for potential waterlogging in seven districts, including Guna and Ashoknagar.

Senior scientist from the meteorological department explained, "At present, there are two active weather systems due to cyclonic circulation and the passage of a trough line across the state." The forecast for the coming days predicts continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in many districts. Major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain can expect varying weather conditions, ranging from rain showers to cloudy skies.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive rainfall in July that is 106% above normal. Typically, the state receives an average of 15 inches of rainfall during this month, which constitutes about 40% of the total annual rainfall.

Looking at the rainfall picture so far, an average of 5.5 inches has fallen, slightly below the expected 5.8 inches. Overall, there's been a 5% shortfall in rainfall. Eastern parts have seen a 15% deficit, while western districts have received 5% more rain. Bhopal has seen a 63% surplus, while Rewa has recorded the least at 46% below normal.