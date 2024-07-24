MP July 24 Monsoon Updates: Alert Issues For 20 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore; Major Dams Opened; 2% Less Rainfall Recorded So Far

MP July 24 Monsoon Updates: Alert Issues For 20 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore; 2% Less Rainfall Recorded So Far |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state continues to experience significant rainfall with an active rain system impacting the region. As of Wednesday, the state has seen substantial precipitation, notably in Tikamgarh, which received 6 inches of rain within 4 hours during the morning. Bhopal has been experiencing consistent light rainfall since the morning as well.

Rescue Operations

On Tuesday evening, the sudden rise in the water level of the Dhasan river led to 59 individuals being stranded on an island in Bamnora, Chhatarpur. Police and SDERF successfully conducted rescue operations, ensuring the safety of all individuals.

Rainfall Alerts

An alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 20 districts across the state, including the Indore, Gwalior, and Chambal divisions.

Impact on Water Bodies

Continuous rainfall has caused a significant rise in the water levels of rivers, dams, and ponds across Madhya Pradesh. Major dams such as Indira Sagar, Tighra, Tawa, and Bargi have seen water levels increase by 3 to 6 feet in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the gates of several dams, including Satpura in Betul, Thawar in Nainpur in Mandla, and Sheopur, had to be opened to manage the excess water.

Rainfall Statistics

The state has received an average of 13.8 inches of rainfall so far, accounting for about 38% of the seasonal average. This is slightly below the expected level, with a 2% deficit compared to the usual rainfall at this time.

IMD Analysis

According to IMD Bhopal, the monsoon trough line remains active over Madhya Pradesh. The low-pressure area has evolved into cyclonic circulation, with the monsoon trough line also passing through the region. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation system is present over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Regional Rainfall Distribution

Western Madhya Pradesh: The divisions of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior-Chambal have received 5% more rainfall than the average.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh: The divisions of Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol have experienced 10% less rainfall compared to the average. However, increased rainfall over the past 48 hours has elevated the overall rainfall statistics for this region.

Forecast

IMD Bhopal has predicted that the current weather system will weaken starting July 25. While light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning will persist in some areas, heavy rainfall is expected to resume in the eastern part of the state from July 28. The northern part of Madhya Pradesh is anticipated to experience heavy rain on July 29 and 30.