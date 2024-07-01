MP July 1 Monsoon Update: Late Arrival Of Monsoon Leads To 10% Deficit In June; Expect Heavy Rains In July

MP July 1 Monsoon Updates: 40% Rains Expected In July; June Recorded 10% Less Rains Due To Delayed Onset Of Monsoon | Skymet Weather

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): July is expected to receive significant rainfall, weathermen hinted. According to IMD Bhopal, the past data shows that July usually witnesses rain for 15 to 20 days. Hence, the predictions suggest nearly three-quarters of the monsoon's total rainfall for the state In July.

Weather on Monday

What do weathermen say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh, there are favourable conditions for rain in July. A strong system is becoming active from July 3. Currently, there is a period of thunderstorms, rain and lightning due to cyclonic circulation and trough line.

Talking about the big cities of MP, Gwalior is such a district where there are less rainy days in July. On average, it rains for 11 days. However, it rains for 15 days in Bhopal and 13 days in Indore. Jabalpur receives maximum rainfall of 16 days.

Monsoon records of June

Monsoon arrived six days late in Madhya Pradesh this year, causing a 10% deficit in rainfall during June compared to the usual 5 inches, with only about 4 inches recorded.

This year, the monsoon made its mark by June 21, a week later than usual, covering the entire state by June 27. Pre-monsoon showers were active beforehand.

This delayed onset has led to varied rainfall patterns across the state. Western regions including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior have seen rainfall exceeding expectations by 2% to 63% in 21 out of 31 districts.

On the other hand, eastern parts like Jabalpur and Rewa have experienced a significant shortfall, with rainfall levels falling short by up to 72% in 19 out of 23 districts.