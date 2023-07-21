 MP: Jain Community Seeks Capital Punishment For Monk’s Murderers
They handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jain Community Seeks Capital Punishment For Monk’s Murderers | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jain community staged a sit-in outside the collectorate of Lalitpur on Thursday against the murder of a Jain monk in Karnataka. Members of the Jain community reached the collectorate raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the culprit.

They handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate. They put up the shutters of their business establishments in the Lalitpur as part of the protest across the country. The agitators said wanted to know the fault of the saint whom the criminals had murdered. They demanded hearing of the case in a fast-track court.

