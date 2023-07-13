MP: Jain Community Gives Memorandum, Demands Arrest Of Saint’s Murderers

Representative Image | FPJ

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Jain community submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate demanding action against murderers of saint 108 Kamkumar Nandi.

They gathered at Mahavir Vihar Dharamshala and reached Lal Parade ground. In the memorandum, the members of the community said that 108 Kamkumar was murdered on July 5 this year. He was living at the Jain pilgrimage on Nandi mountain in Chikodi Taluk of Belgavi district in Karnataka.

They demanded the government to work out the case as early as possible. DEO asked to finish preparations for School Chale Hum before July 17 FP News Service Sagar Collector Deepak Arya has directed the district education officer (DEO) and other officials of the education department to complete all preparations for School Chale Hum before July 17.

At a meeting with the officials on Wednesday, he said that the School Chale Hum would begin July 17. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest at the event, Arya said.

He directed DEO Akhilesh Pathak that principals and teachers should be asked to complete all the preparations for the event. The people’s representatives and Palak Sikhshak Sangh should be informed about the event, so that they may contribute to it.

Arya said the event would be organised across the state under the leadership of Chouhan on July 17. Pathak said that all the class one and class two officers should be allotted a school where they should take classes on July 17.

Board Supplementary Exams From August 17

The supplementary examinations of the MP Board for the students of class 10 and class 12 will begin from August 17. More than 5,000 students will take the supplementary examinations in 13 centres in the district.

