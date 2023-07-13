 MP: Jain Community Demands Arrest Of Accused Involved In Jain Monk’s Murder, Submit Memo
District Lalitpur Jain Samaj submits memorandum demanding arrest of accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Jain Samaj of Lalitpur staged a sit-in and submitted a memorandum to the Lalitpur district administration, as well as the deputy district magistrate, demanding arrest of accused involved in the killing of Jain monk and leader, Kaam Kishore Nandi.

It is noteworthy that Nandi was killed by several assailants lately in the Hirekodi town of Karnataka, and the incident has drawn flak from the Jain community spread across the country.

The Jain folks of Lalitpur first took out a rally to demonstrate their rage over the incident. The rally began from the local Jain temple, and ended at the clock tower of the town.

article-image

All the participants of the rally submitted a memorandum to the district administration and the deputy district magistrate of Lalitpur, demanding arrest of the accused involved in the crime.

During this, members of other religious groups such as that of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Jain panchayat samiti, Kamandal Sewa mandal etc were present.

Various dignitaries also ensured their presence on the occasion, which included names like Ajay Barya, Naval Soni, Sunil Sanchai, Dr Sanjeev Kadki, Rajkumar Captain, Ravi Chunagi and others.

