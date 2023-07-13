MP: Jail Warrants Against 12 Ex-Sarpanchs, Three Secretaries, One Rojgar Sahayak

Representational Picture

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Umrao Singh Marawi issued jail warrants against 12 former Sarpanchs, three secretaries and a Rojgar Sahayak for not returning the recovery amount.

Since the Sarpanchs kept the records of the village Panchayat and properties, they were issued notices, but they did not return the recovery amount. For this reason, jail warrants were issued through the police station in-charges to imprison these Sarpanchs in the civil jail.

BSNL Office Lying Closed, People Face Problems

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The BSNL office in Bherunda has not been functioning for several days, for its doors are locked. According to sources, 87 village Panchayats of Bherunda are connected with BSNL, besides150 connections are run with the help of BSNL net system.

Most of the post offices in Nasrullaganj, banks and government offices depend on the BSNL network. Nevertheless, the employees of BSNL do not bother about it.

The district administration, too, barely pays attention to the problems the people are facing, because of erratic behaviour of the BSNL employees.

According to sources, the services of a temporary worker Shanker Badole, who had been working for BSNL for the past 27 years, were recently terminated. Nevertheless, the person appointed in place of Badole rarely comes to the office.