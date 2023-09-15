MP: Jabalpur Lokayukta Traps CMO For Taking Bribe Of Rs 2 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Jabalpur have caught the chief municipal officer red handed, posted in Malajkhand Nagar Parishad of Balaghat district for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

SP Lokayukta, Sanjay Sahu said that the complainant Suchil Singh Chandel is a contractor and his bills amounting to Rs 39 lakh were pending with the CMO Shiv Prasad Dhurve.

The CMO was demanding a commission of Rs 2 lakh to clear the bills. The matter was reported to the Lokayukta and after verification, a case was registered. A five-member trap team led by DSP Dilip Jharbade was formed to trap the officer.

On Thursday as soon as the amount was handed to the CMO who was in the office of Balaghat collector, the team caught him red handed.

