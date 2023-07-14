 MP: Jabalpur HC Calls Nurse Strike Illegal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jabalpur HC Calls Nurse Strike Illegal

MP: Jabalpur HC Calls Nurse Strike Illegal

The government will have to present the answer in the affidavit by Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Spectacular Places To Visit Near Bhopal Within 100 Km

7 Spectacular Places To Visit Near Bhopal Within 100 Km

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Raze Down House Of Key Accused Who Shot Down Gwalior Teen In Busy Market

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Raze Down House Of Key Accused Who Shot Down Gwalior Teen In Busy Market

Patwari Recruitment Exam 'Scam': MP Congress Seeks CBI Or Judicial Probe

Patwari Recruitment Exam 'Scam': MP Congress Seeks CBI Or Judicial Probe

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest At Morena Collector's Bungalow Over Shortage Of Fertilisers

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest At Morena Collector's Bungalow Over Shortage Of Fertilisers

MP: Jabalpur HC Calls Nurse Strike Illegal

MP: Jabalpur HC Calls Nurse Strike Illegal