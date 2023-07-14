MP: Jabalpur HC Calls Nurse Strike Illegal

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur High Court declared the nurses strike as illegal while hearing the pending petition on Friday. Notably, the nurses, across the state, had been on a strike since last four days, demanding second grade pay and revival of Old Pension Scheme in Madhya Pradesh. Their other demands include night allowance and a hike in stipend of the nursing students.
The government will have to present the answer in the affidavit by Monday.
