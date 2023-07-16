MP: Itwara Market Shopkeeper Writes To Commissioner Regarding Land Encroachment Case | Representative Pic

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A shopkeeper based in the Itwara market of Narmadapuram has written an application to the Narmadapuram divisional commissioner and the chief secretary, stating that the husband of a councillor of Narmadapuram municipality has captured a government land illegally and has laid encroachments on it.

The complainant, identified as Sitasharan Pandey, has even levelled allegations on the administrative officials of the town, such as Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, and Chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey.

He mentioned in his application that the duo has allegedly been assisting the husband of the councillor in capturing the land illegally. Pandey has sought redressal of the issue within three days, failing to fulfil which, he has warned to approach the Madhya Pradesh High court in Jabalpur.

According to the details of the application, Abhishek Raikwar, husband of the councillor of Ward number 32 of the town, named Simran Raikwar, had allegedly captured a government land some time ago and had laid encroachments on it.

Pandey stated in the complaint that owing to the same, his shop as well as other shops in the Itwara market locality of the city are filled with water.

