 WATCH: 'It's World's Biggest Surprise RaGa Has Written On Hindutva. Does he know what he is?" Taunts VD Sharma Over Article Satyam Shivam Sundaram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): “It is the biggest surprise that Rahul Gandhi has written an article on Hindutva,” taunted the BJP state president VD Sharma regarding the questions cited in Rahul Gandhi’s article named as "Satyam Shivam Sundaram."

“It’s the biggest surprise in this world that Rahul Gandhi has written an article on Hindutva. First of all he should tell what he is!,” questioned Sharma. 

VD Sharma also said that if the Gandhi family did not issue a single statement about those who commented on Sanatan Dharma, then what can the Congress and the Gandhi family say on Hindutva.

Regarding the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jabalpur on October 5, Sharma held a meeting in the divisional office on Sunday and investigated the preparations ahead of the PM's arrival.

FP Photo

About Kamal Nath…

On Kamal Nath's tweet of cleanliness campaign, VD Sharma said that Kamal Nath's entire life has been spent on Twitter. 

Mahatma Gandhi had given the message of cleanliness to the country which has been turned into a resolution today. But Kamal Nath has nothing to do with Gandhi's ideology and the entire Congress has turned away from his ideologies.

In Jabalpur on October 5, State President BD Sharma held a meeting in the divisional office today and took stock of the preparations for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

