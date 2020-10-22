MP is grain basket of India, says IAS Sanjay Kumar Shukla

MP is the grain basket of India and contributes to 40% of organic foods which is further distributed to India. Business Entities must look at India from a future point of view which has an aspiring population. These views were expressed by Sanjay Kumar Shukla, IAS Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy &Investment Promotion in a webinar organised by FICCI on Wednesday on ‘Future of Leadership, Breakdown? No, Breakthrough!’.

Stating that Madhya Pradesh testing capacity has seen a significant uptick in the last few months, Shukla said, on March 20 Madhya Pradesh had the capacity of 50 Covid-19 testing capacity per day -which was done by AIIMS Bhopal- now we can do 50,000 tests per day which includes governmental and private clinics. Shukla said though we have made significant improvement in many areas, a lot needs to be done in medical equipment.

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Chairman, FICCI Young Leaders Forum, said, Today’s leadership needs to be positivity Pro to achieve greater results.

The Pandemic has adverse effect on multiple levels but breaks down and adverse situations give rise to innovation and opportunities, said Gunjan C. Patel, Head - CSR, APJ & India.