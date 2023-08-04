 MP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After ADM's Persuasion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After ADM's Persuasion

MP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After ADM's Persuasion

However, after the persuasion of the additional district magistrate (ADM), the deputy collector agreed to withdraw her resignation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the recent administrative reshuffle, Morena deputy collector submitted her resignation to the collector on Thursday. The deputy collector’s resignation caused a  stir among the administrative officials. However, after the persuasion of the additional district magistrate (ADM), the deputy collector agreed to withdraw her resignation.

Deputy collector Megha Tiwari was posted as Sabalgarh SDM for the last 6 months.During the recent administrative reshuffle, the district has got four new deputy collectors. Soon after the reshuffle, Morena collector Ankit Asthana removed Megha Tiwari from the post of Sabalgarh SDM and gave her the responsibility of assistant returning officer (ARO) in Dimani Assembly. In place of Megha Tiwari, deputy collector Virendra Katare has been made the new SDM of Sabalgarh. 

Read Also
MP: Nearly 2 Dozen Injured, 8 Serious After Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Slippery Road In Bhind
article-image

According to information, irked by the new posting, Tiwari handed over her resignation to the collector. 

Officials Say Tiwari Resigned After She Was Denied Leave

The collector gave the responsibility of persuading Tiwari to ADM CB Prasad. The ADM discussed the matter with Tiwari over phone on Friday morning and explained the circumstances to her, which led to her withdrawing her resignation.

However, when asked about it, ADM CB Prasad said that the deputy collector had applied for a long leave. Since it is election time the officials have been asked not to go on long leave. Now, she has withdrawn the application.

Read Also
MP: Kuno Officials On Frantic Search For Last Free Ranging Female Cheetah Nirva
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After...

MP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After...

MP: Drunk Care-Taker Of Shahpura Building Falls Off Terrace, Dies

MP: Drunk Care-Taker Of Shahpura Building Falls Off Terrace, Dies

MP Monsoon Update: CM’s Visit To Damoh Postponed, 11 Inches Of Rain In Jabalpur, 15 Gates Of Bargi...

MP Monsoon Update: CM’s Visit To Damoh Postponed, 11 Inches Of Rain In Jabalpur, 15 Gates Of Bargi...

MP: CMO Caught Accepting ₹15k Bribe In Jabalpur

MP: CMO Caught Accepting ₹15k Bribe In Jabalpur

WATCH: Bhopal Congress Workers Dance Their Hearts Out To Celebrate Stay On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction

WATCH: Bhopal Congress Workers Dance Their Hearts Out To Celebrate Stay On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction