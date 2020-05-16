MP Industries united in fight against corona, divided on lockdown

The industry associations stand divided over opening of business establishments in lockdown 4.0 in Madhya Pradesh. The government is taking regular feedback from all stakeholders including business and traders associations in this regard. A section of businessmen strongly supports opening of industries and business establishments in lockdown-4.0 citing the hardships of the people and losses suffered by small and medium traders due to the coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown.

However, there is another segment which believes that it is better to continue with lockdown enforcement for a few more days as in present situation when the country is seeing spike in COVID-19 cases any leeway would worsen the things further. They also expressed concern over the movement of migrants as they are becoming fresh carriers of coronavirus, thus the administration need to address the issue first rather than relaxing restrictions, they opined.

RS Goshwami, chairman Federation of MP Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) said, “ It is safer to stay indoors a few more days as we have already spent 50 days under the lockdown. If the restrictions are lifted now, COVID-19 cases may see a sudden rise and thing might completely go out of hands. It will be dangerous and all efforts which government as well as people made so far in cracking down corona, will go in vain.”

Bhupendra Jain, president Confederation of All India Traders(CAIT) said, “Shops should be allowed to open in the lockdown-4.0 as they have been shut for almost 50 days. Medium and small traders have suffered great financial losses and their savings too have exhausted and so there is immediate need to allow them to open their outlets and resume business. This will bring things on tracks gradually.”

Lalit Jain, president Bhopal Chamber of Commerce said, “ We have been under lockdown for last 50 days and the situation in many districts is now improving. It is now an established fact that lockdown is the only solution to fight coronavirus and if we remain under it for few more days we can get rid of the deadly virus completely. We should not spoil all our and the government efforts put in last 50 days to go in vain. So traders and public should have patience and be with the government.”

Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal said, “ The government should take decision cautiously keeping in mind the red, orange and green zones. Before taking any decision on lockdown 4.0, the government should access the situation and keep in focus the interest of the public.

Satish Gangrade, president, New Market Traders Association said, “ Administration has sought from us plan for reopening market on alternate shops basis to ensure social distancing and we are working on it. We called on collector Tarun Pithode and he advised us to chalk out a plan to open alternate shops so that the social distancing guidelines is properly maintained.”